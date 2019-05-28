Speech to Text for Storm damage in Floyd County

devastated farmer-stinger-2 as we showed you a little earlier here on kimt news three first at four - charles city is among the hardest hit areas. people are left picking up the pieces after a tornado tore through the town. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how community members are coming together to help their neighbor in need.xxx devastated farmer-pkg-1 devastated farmer-pkg-3 a potted plant out of place..is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the damage mother nature left on chris olesen's doorstep. devastated farmer-pkg-2 wife's phone went off and it said tornado warning in floyd county. the minute that came off, it was coming through the house. devastated farmer-pkg-4 the charles city farmer is cleaning up...after tornados tore giant trees from the ground and threw them into his house. we just patched everything up to keep water from coming in. devastated farmer-pkg-6 the tornado also hit oleson's barn...leaving it looking looking like this. devastated farmer-pkg-5 what goes through your mind when you look at it? just the destruction of it and how fast it went. there's tractor in there, lawnmowers, just a little big of everything in it. we haven't dug through it. it's one of the last parts to clean up for olesen...thanks to neighbers that sprang into action after the tornado. the neighbors were pulling in right and left making sure everything okay. helping olesen patch the roof, move the trees, and fix the garage doors that had been pushed in. the help from others is the silver lining on the cloud of destruction. there's no words to express it. it was great. devastated farmer-pkg-7 olesen says he's going to hold off from cleaning up all this until the insurance company can come by and asses the damage. reporting in charles city, annalisa pardo kimt news 3. while many home-owners and businesses are cleaning up damage from the tornados - floyd county emergency management is also workinng overtime to help. emergency update-vo-1 emergency update-vo-2 lezlie weber is the director agency and is spending th day assessing damage and running the emergency operations center. that's where people can call to report damage or come to volunteer to help with clean-up efforts. she describes the past 24 hours as "unexpected". she says the storm caused major damage on eleven properties and completely destroyed three homes. while responding to this type of weather can be frightening - she remains committed to helping people move forward.xxx emergency update-sot-1 emergency update-sot-2 in a way i kind of have to separate myself from the scariness so i can focus on what i'm meant to do. my job is meant to be that resource person, gather all that information, and make sure that we're looking at everything so that we can provide the right resources. if you do need to report damage you can call the emergency operations center. emergency update-sot-3 that number is posted on kimt dot com along with this story under local news. weber says before you do start cleaning up - make sure to take pictures of the damage from different angles. / ohio