Speech to Text for Storm damage in Lime Springs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another hard hit area is lime springs. turbine damage-vo-1 turbine damage-vo-3 take a look at this wind turbine right outside of lime springs. as you can see- the powerful storm snapped one of the blades - sending it flying onto a nearby field. this howard county wind farm is operated by madison gas and electric. we reached out to the company to find out what the cost of this damage is and what their next steps are to repair the turbine. a company spokesperson tells us they are in the process of assessing the damage - and they plan to make all the necessary repairs to fix the turbine. right now they don't have a timeline for when that will be completed. / thankfully the wind turbine blade missed a nearby hog farm. but as kimt news three's deedee stiepan is finding out - the property is still heavily damaged and has left the owner picking up the pieces. hog farm damage-pkg-1 hog farm damage-pkg-3 nathanael dohlman is used to putting in a long day o work on his farm... but not like this. "very overwhelming, very overwhelming." we caught up with the hog farmer this morning as he surveyed the extent of damage done to his property. wasting no time - clean up began as he sifted through what's left of these building to see if anything can be salvaged before the excavaders come through. hog farm damage-pkg-5 "another daunting task will be clearing all the debris scattered across dohlman's farm land." hog farm damage-pkg-2 "there's stuff from here all the way to lime springs pretty much so we'll stay in the fields that we can get around in and hopefully by thursday-friday when it's dried up we can get all of it out of there and go from there." hog farm damage-pkg-4 while he has no idea how long it will take to bounce back - dohlman says he's just thankful all 3,000 of his pigs survived the storm. reporting near lime springs - deedee stiepan kimt news 3./ dohlman's house is just down the road from his farm but thankfull it did not get damaged by the tornado. / our