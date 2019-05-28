Speech to Text for Threat for Strong Storms Continue

morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( yesterday's mini tornado outbreak resulted in a handful of tornado reports in howard, floyd, fillmore, and freeborn counties. while the damage was extensive in areas, no injuries or deaths were reported. as we look to tuesday, we will track a few isolated showers this morning with the better chance for storms this afternoon and evening across mainly north iowa after 4/5 pm. there is a marginal to slight risk for severe weather there with mainly wind, hail, and heavy rain possible. highs will only reach the mid 60's today. rain will continue throughout tonight with storms becoming isolated for wednesday. there will be a chance for rain on thursday with otherwise partly sunny skies and highs back to the 70's. mostly sunny skies return on friday and with highs in the upper 70's, a few pop up pm storms will be possible. then for the weekend, despite scattered showers for saturday temperatures remain very warm. sunday will hold sunny skies with highs near 70. more rain looks possible to start next week. today: isolated am showers become scattered pm storms. highs: middle 60's. winds: north becoming east at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: scattered showers and storms. lows: low 50's winds: east northeast at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: isolated thanks brandon.