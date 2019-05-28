Speech to Text for Cleanup efforts begin after tornadoes ripped through region

hundreds of people are continuing to clean up today after monday's tornadoes. our team coverage with kimt news 3's annalisa pardo. she is live in charles city, where some of the worst damage is being seen. tyler and arielle.. charles city saw some of the worst damage, and the highest winds. here at the fairgrounds, buildings are in pieces. at least 3 families are without a home after 100 mile per hour winds from a confirmed eáf 1 tornado. this is a look at some of the other damage around floyd county from yesterday. it will take months for clean up to be finished, and the red cross and other volunteer groups are helping out. coming up in about 20 minutes, we've talking with some of those families who are now without a home because of the tornado. annalisa thank you... a separate tornado touched down just to the north of charles city and tore through parts of lime springs in howard county. that's where we find kimt news 3's deedee stiepan this morning with the latest on clean up efforts there. the national weather service says it was another eá f 1 tornado that caused all this damage in town. people live here were just trying to enjoy their memorial day holiday when it hit. i was taking a nap and my boyfriend was downstairs and i heard him yell something and then my house started shaking brenda roethler (ratler) says her family is safe á but the storm ripped off her shingles and a tree fell on her lp tank. neighbors worked together to pick up fallen trees and load them onto trucks and trailers. across the street á a tree took out a powerline. and just outside of lime springs, near a badly damaged hog farm, at least one wiid turbine was damaged. the best news through all of this. in all the areas hit by these tornadoes: deedee, thanks. the same tornado that went through lime springs, also hit riceville. touching down near leola kock's (cook's) backyard... she got home just 15 minutes after it ripped the roof off her house. kock (cook) has lived in riceville much of her life and says she has seen storm damage before, but this time "its an act of nature. it can't be helped. we will just build it up again and everything will be fine. the national weather service is headed out to all these areas today to take a look at the damage, and there could be more