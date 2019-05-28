Speech to Text for Tornado Damages Homes and County Buildings

confirmed tornadoes in charles city á lime springs á and the saratoga area ripped up homes á trees á more... leaving community members left with large piles of debris to sift through. the charles city tornado left some residents without rooves over their heads and damaged county buildings. káiámát news three's brian tabick joins us now live from one of the homes hit the hardest. xxx katie this afternoon friends and familes came from all over to help the schwanke family clean up debris and do what they could to protect their home from anymore damage... but so much damage has already be done. xxx there it is a tornado on the ground. natural sound many charles city residents watched as the storm ripped its way through the small town. natural sound ... destroying homes like kristin schwake's as it tore through you see it on tv and your heart goes out for them and then to experience it yeah it's definitely different. kristen schwake says her family was making lunch when branches started to fall and they rushed to their basement. we huddled up and held each other tight and my kids were scared so i said a prayer and as soon as were done with that was over you can see the eáfá1 tornado reduced a barn to rubble and sprayed debris all over their front yard. friends and family came to their aid to do what they could in the pouring rain. natural sound the home, renovated around a year ago. put a lot of hard work and stuff in to it. and the schwakes aren't alone. that's how close it was coming to his place. mike smith, a long time charles city resident lived through the tornado of 1968ááhe drove around charles city documenting the destruction of the small town. it was a good sized tornado. having lived through one before, he knows the importance of coming together to help those in need. it's a small community and we are really worried about it hitting a relative or a friends house and of course you wanna support that support the schwake's don't take for grantedááthey don't have a home to call their own. we've been in contact with our insurance you know i have family lives close so will i spoke to the floyd county sheriff's office this afternoon. they too have been working to help families like the schwake's but say they've seen a lot of people driving by to look at the damage. they understand it is devistating and incredible to see what mothernature can do, but you also need to make sure you are staying out of the way of those trying to pick up the pieces and keeping traffick moving. im told no injuries have been reported as a result of the storm. in charles city brian tabick káiá mát news three. thank you brian. still to come