Tornado touches down in Riceville, damages home

A woman's roof was ripped off her home in Riceville Monday afternoon.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

much of the a reported tornado touchdown in riceville as well... touching down near leola kock's (cook) backyard... she says she arrived home just 15 minutes after a tornado ripped the roof off her house and destroyed her barn. kock (cook) has lived in riceville much of her life and says she has seen storm damage before but this was the first time she has experienced it firsthand. despite the circumstances she says she is blessed. "its an act of nature. it can't be helped. we will just build it up again and everything will be fine. as of now no injuries have been reported
