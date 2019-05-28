Speech to Text for Taking a look at the Tornado damage in Lime Springs

kimt news 3's annalise johnson spent the afternoon in lime springs getting a closer look at tornado damage there and talking to residents cleaning up their properties. she joins us live now. annalise á what is lime springs like now? katie á things are quiet here now in lime springs but people spent the afternoon cleaning up their neighborhoods . there are still twigs and leaves littered all over the road. i spoke to a few people picking up the pieces after the tornado rolled through. xxx "couple gusts of wind and a big roar and in 30 seconds it was over. keith clomp and his wife took cover in their dining room as the eá fá1 tornado roared down his street á knocking over a tree onto his truck and taking out a powerline. "we got on the dining room floor. we don't have a basement or anything so we got on the dining room floor and had a blanket. if the windows started breaking we were gonna cover up." across the street á brenda roethler's roof is damaged by the storm. neighbors are working together to clean up the mess. "people just show up out of no where. you don't even know them and start cutting and hooking up with chains to pull trees apart." nat branches fell all over her yard á even onto her láp tank. she said her house was shaking as she tried to get into her basement. "i've always been amazed by them but i didn't want to go through one but thank god my house is standing and i have a place to live." just outside of town á not a single part of this farm was left untouched by the tornado. miraculously á all 3áthousand of farmer nathanael dohlman's pigs survived. "that would have been devastating. that would have been devastating. i mean thats what insurance is for but no one ever wants to use that because it never pays out as much. so we're lucky we got what we got here." nat the animals are being transported to a different location. "you take it in strides i guess. you take the situation at hand and you run with it so it is what it is, no one got hurt, the animals are ok, the buildings will be replaced, so thats what we look at it as." thankfully á everyone in lime springs i spoke to today tell me that their families and neighbors are safe. live in lime springs annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thanks annalise. right by that lime springs hog farm á you can see here a wind turbine (turábine) is damaged. i was at the scene earlier this evening with kimt news 3's annalise johnson... one of the blades is completely ripped off... mangled like a twist tie á and