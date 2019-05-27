Speech to Text for Chris' Monday PM Forecast 5/27

we have seen some storms, scattered showers, and heavy rain this morning but were rewarded with a small break from the rain. now as a low approaches, showers and storms will redevelop. scattered showers will turn isolated by the mid afternoon. the temperature spread will be intense with mid 60's expected for rochester with north iowa hitting into the middle 70's. besides some spotty, light showers tonight, expect more showers and storms by tuesday afternoon with a marginal threat for severe weather and heavy rain south. highs will be in the mid 60's. we continue to see more isolated rain chances for wednesday with highs near 70. by thursday and friday we should have partly cloudy skies but also the chance for a few showers and storms at times as highs warm into the mid 70's. more rain is possible for the weekend with warmer temps. today: scattered showers and storms becoming isolated mid pm. highs: middle 60's to middle 70's. winds: east southeast at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: cloudy/spotty showers. lows: low 50's winds: variable becoming north at 6 to 12 mph. tuesday: scattered pm showers and storms/mostly cloudy. highs: mid 60's. winds: east northeast at 6 to 12 mph.