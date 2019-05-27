Clear
Civil War Commemoration on Memorial Day

Organizers say it's important to look back in order to honor those who have served.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 6:49 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Civil War Commemoration on Memorial Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rain did not stop people from paying tribute to those who lost their lives while serving our country. civil war remembrance-vo-1 lowerthird2line election:civil war memorial day .. commemoration wasioja, mn friends of wasioja and dodge county historical society hosted their civil war reactment. the tradition dates back to the 1860s. organizers say that this is a great way to get young people to appreciate history.xxx civil war remembrance-sot-1 lowerthird2line election:marie mcnamara 3rd minnesota infantry, company c this is definitely a mission for our group. we are company c third minnesota and it's a mission for us to talk to the youth and to orient them to their history. if you don't know where you're coming from, you don't really know where you're going. memorial day was originally called decoration day. /
