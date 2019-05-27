Speech to Text for Afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony

came out to the garner hayfield ventura high school gym to hear a local veteran's story. afghan veteran-vo-1 lowerthird2line:afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony garner, ia charity edgar joined the navy reserves in 20- 11...and was deployed to afghanistan for a year in 20-16. she followed a line of people in her family who have also served in the armed forces. with her grandfather also serving time in the navy during world war 2 - and her dad in the air force during the vietnam era. she says she felt compelled to join to give back to her country.xxx afghan veteran-sot-1 lowerthird2line:charity edgar, nsmr serving in navy reserves "i deployed as an individual augmentee with the navy, so i didn't go with a command or unit. but i met so many great people there that i was honored and privileged to serve with and working together. there's still folks serving in afghanistan, so definitely days like today i like to think of them especially." charity's dad gerald - who is the director of veterans affairs for hancock county - read off names. they included those from hancock county who died while fighting during world war 2 - korea - vietnam and the afghan- iraq conflicts...as well as those serving during peacetime. /