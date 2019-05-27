Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Significant damage as tornadoes touch down in north Iowa, southern Minnesota (with videos, photos) Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony

Charity Edgar joined the Navy Reserves in 2011.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

came out to the garner hayfield ventura high school gym to hear a local veteran's story. afghan veteran-vo-1 lowerthird2line:afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony garner, ia charity edgar joined the navy reserves in 20- 11...and was deployed to afghanistan for a year in 20-16. she followed a line of people in her family who have also served in the armed forces. with her grandfather also serving time in the navy during world war 2 - and her dad in the air force during the vietnam era. she says she felt compelled to join to give back to her country.xxx afghan veteran-sot-1 lowerthird2line:charity edgar, nsmr serving in navy reserves "i deployed as an individual augmentee with the navy, so i didn't go with a command or unit. but i met so many great people there that i was honored and privileged to serve with and working together. there's still folks serving in afghanistan, so definitely days like today i like to think of them especially." charity's dad gerald - who is the director of veterans affairs for hancock county - read off names. they included those from hancock county who died while fighting during world war 2 - korea - vietnam and the afghan- iraq conflicts...as well as those serving during peacetime. /
Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking a soggy Memorial Day.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Civil War Commemoration on Memorial Day

Image

Afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony

Image

Wreath ceremony remembers those buried at sea

Image

All Veterans Center hosts Memorial Day event

Image

Storm damage near Riceville

Image

Charles City family displaced by storm

Image

WATCH: Tornadoes in north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Image

WATCH: Tornado near Colwell, Iowa

Image

2-year old boy, mother hit by car in Albert Lea

Image

Tracking Plenty of Rain Memorial Day

Community Events