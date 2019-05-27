Clear
Wreath ceremony remembers those buried at sea

The weather put a damper on Memorial Day events.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Wreath ceremony remembers those buried at sea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on some memorial day events happening in our area today. mem day wreath-vo-1 mem day wreath-vo-2 but the rain didn't stop this memorial day wreath ceremony at the center street bridge in rochester. it's honoring those buried at sea. one man who served in the u-s marine corps league participated in the event today... and says it's paying tribute to fallen service men and women.xxx mem day wreath-sot-1 mem day wreath-sot-2 it was an honor to be able to be out here and do this in honor of them. it's just a tremendous feeling of pride and our country and the people who serve. the procession and program at soldier's field veteran's memorial in rochester was cancelled. however there was still a military salute and prayer held at the memorial. / many
Tracking a soggy Memorial Day.
