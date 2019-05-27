Speech to Text for All Veterans Center hosts Memorial Day event

communities across our area held memorial day ceremonies throughout the day - despite the heavy rainfall. memorial day ceremony-vo-1 lowerthird2line election:memorial day event moved indoors mason city, ia this is a look at the the ceremony at the all veterans center in mason city this morning. jim wolf of the sons of the union veterans of the civil war lead the ceremony...whic h included a proclamation from mason city mayor bill schickel...and a reading of the gettysburg address. randy solsaa was a navy sea- bee... a first class construction electrician - for a little under 23 years. he says the turnout is still great - despite the change of venue.xxx memorial day ceremony-sot-1 memorial day ceremony-sot-3 "we're expecting over 100. it's pretty close to that. we have 120 chairs set up, so we're getting pretty full." the ceremony did consist of a 21- gun salute that was held