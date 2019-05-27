Clear
Tracking Plenty of Rain Memorial Day

Posted: May. 27, 2019 7:03 AM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 7:03 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( showers, storms, and heavy rain has been moving through early this morning but severe weather is not looking likely for this memorial day. however, heavy rain will add to an already soggy ground and may lead to ponding on roadways. scattered showers and storms will
Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Soggy Memorial Day.
