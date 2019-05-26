Speech to Text for Charles City student finally receives his diploma

him... coming up it's the time of year where many people are celebrating graduates. today á a north iowa man was finally able to get his high school diploma. phil hess was a freshman at charles city high school in 19á50... but dropped out to fight in the korean war. with no diploma á he still received a gáeád while stationed at palm beach air force base in florida. he would later go onto get his associate's and bachelor's degree... and worked as a postmaster á home builder á and a college instructor. hess says he was surprised something like this was in the works á and is overwhelmed to officially receive his diploma nearly 7 decades later after hearing from superintenden t mike fisher.xxx "he said there was something that i didn't have that i should have, and he said the diploma from here. i had no idea there was anything like this was in the works. i didn't ask for nothing, i never intended anything." hess received his associate's degree from eastern arizona college á and a bachelor's degree from