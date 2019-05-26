Clear

Charles City student finally receives his diploma

Phil Hess was a freshman at Charles City High School in 1950, but dropped out to fight in the Korean War.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Charles City student finally receives his diploma

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

him... coming up it's the time of year where many people are celebrating graduates. today á a north iowa man was finally able to get his high school diploma. phil hess was a freshman at charles city high school in 19á50... but dropped out to fight in the korean war. with no diploma á he still received a gáeád while stationed at palm beach air force base in florida. he would later go onto get his associate's and bachelor's degree... and worked as a postmaster á home builder á and a college instructor. hess says he was surprised something like this was in the works á and is overwhelmed to officially receive his diploma nearly 7 decades later after hearing from superintenden t mike fisher.xxx "he said there was something that i didn't have that i should have, and he said the diploma from here. i had no idea there was anything like this was in the works. i didn't ask for nothing, i never intended anything." hess received his associate's degree from eastern arizona college á and a bachelor's degree from
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Rain and storms for Memorial Day and Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charles City student finally receives his diploma

Image

Families of the Fallen at Tree Town Festival

Image

Father son duo participates in Med City Marathon

Image

Memorial Day Service honors those who died while serving

Image

Chris' Sunday PM Forecast 5/26

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: A rainy and stormy Memorial Day

Image

Revolutionary Earth Farm has mission to feed poor and help earth

Image

New jail in Cresco

Image

North Iowa Band Festival Parade

Image

Two democratic women hoping to be president stop in North Iowa

Community Events