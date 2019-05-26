Clear

Families of the Fallen at Tree Town Festival

This is the first year the foundation has done this.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

./// today is the last day of the tree town music festival in forest city. throughout the four days of country music... kimt news 3's alex jirgens shows us how some families who have experienced tragedy in their lives experienced a really great time.xxx the tree town music festival is almost in the books for a year. it's a place to enjoy country music... especially for families with loved ones who have died in the line duty. "this is our first time here at tree town. been a lot of fun." julie martin is the aunt of urbandale police officer justin martin. he was killed in an ambushá style shooting... along with another officer... back in 20á16. after hearing their story á families of the fallen á a forest city based group dedicated to supporting and honoring the families of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty á stepped in. "they reached out to justin's dad randy, and that was the connection that was made. they invited us here and we were able to come and really enjoy this. so fará they've had an amazing experience... with the organization making sure everything's covered. from food to lodging to even getting to meet the artists themselves. and meeting others that have faced similar hardships á which is growing into an extended family. "it's been nice to meet other people who are in a similar situation. they're all different, but been through similar things." blake norman is one of the coordinators that's helping with the families this weekend. he says the families have been humble and blown away by the generosity. "i've had difficulty getting them stuff because they're very appreciative and don't want to be a hassle. it's been great." it's the first year of the foundation... but norman says they want to help as many families as they can... and plans to grow the program next year. "we wanted it to not feel like a pilot program. hopefully we accomplished that goal, but we are looking to continue this." "it's all about the families, and they're the ones that should
