Father son duo participates in Med City Marathon

Kyler and Levi Gagner are from North Dakota.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

resting tonight after rochester hosted its annual med city marathon. cheering, 'there's number 1428 finishing up the run looking great.' on an allánew course... this year was the biggest half marathon with about 800 runners. about 350 people signed up to run the full 26 point 2 miles. more than 300 volunteers helped out to make it all happen. we caught up with fatherá son team kyler and levi gagner from north dakota. levi lives with a rare form of muscular dystrophy that makes his muscles weak, and keeps him needing assistance for almost every movement. levi and kyle came all the way from north dakota for their first medácity marathon... and say it's a good, (new reason to come rochester.xxx so we always come here for medical appointments. it was great to not be here for that reason. it was great to be here for fun, and to have fun, and to experience the city in


