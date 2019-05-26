Speech to Text for Memorial Day Service honors those who died while serving

memorial day weekend is a time when people remember and honor all of the men and women who died while serving in the united states armed forces. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how people from all over the state gathered at the minnesota state veterans cemetery in preston to do just that.xxx horns people are taking the threeáday weekend to remember.... each one of us is here today to pay our respects. and say thank you. i think we all appreciate it. i don't think any of us go into it looking for a thanks that's not why we do it. still... they are words needed to be said. <the ones that we're hon oring today didn't quit. and that's why when you see a veteran you thank them. and that's why we're here today.> through music and tradition. shots firing people from all over the state came to pay their respects. and some like deb stevens and nikki moon ... got a few minutes to be closer to loved ones they lost. if i said anything to him, i'd say i miss you. we miss him every single day. gayle william stevens is nickki's father... and deb's husband. twelve years in the air force, and then he was with the minnesota national guard after that. deb has been coming to this memorial day service ever since her husband died three years ago. being here just fulfills me. we need to honor veterans more than we do. horns once a year, take that moment and remember the sacrifices they gave. clapping he's smiling. he's smiling down on all of us. and he says thank you. this is the cemetery's 4th annual memorial day service