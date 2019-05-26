Clear
Chris' Sunday PM Forecast 5/26

Nelson's forecast includes strong storms and heavy rainfall early this week

Posted: May. 26, 2019 9:51 PM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 9:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

i'm joined by kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. we saw a gorgeous saturday... a beautiful sunday... what are you tracking for monday?xxx the main weather focus will be on the unsettled weather expected to kickáoff the week with rain and storms. low pressure tracks out from the west slinging showers and thunderstorm s over the region by early memorial day and this could run for most of the day. a few storms may be strong; however, the bulk of the strong to severe storms will stay south due to more favorable dynamics with warmer air and higher moisture content in central iowa and westward. highs will hold in the 60s for both days in southern minnesota and could be near 70 in north iowa. strong to severe storms could develop on tuesday afternoon with a warm front. more storms could fire on wednesday around the front, so don't expect overly nice days for the first three days of the week. the forecast turns in our favor later this week with more sun and highs in the 70s. tonight: increasing clouds; rain and storms late lows: upper 50s. winds: se 7á15 tomorrow: showers and storms into the early afternoon. highs: highs in the mid 60s (warmer in n. iowa) winds: ese 8á18 tomorrow thanks chris./// we all remember this past winter being rough... but minnesota health officials say it wasn't bad enough to kill off
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Rain and storms for Memorial Day and Tuesday
