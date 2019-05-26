Speech to Text for Revolutionary Earth Farm has mission to feed poor and help earth

there is (growing effort to turn your backyard, and even rooftop, into a garden to feed people in need. its being done by a volunteer group in rochester called revolutionary earth. we're trying to do two very simple things, save the earth and feed the poor. christopher brenna is the founder of the group. they are trying to accomplish these missions by having people donate their backyards to be community gardens where they can grow food for people who need it. brenna says lawns are we have a farm here that we're not using. the average vegetable travels between 12 hundred and 15 hundred miles. this is beautiful country, this is god's country, we have a farm right here. if you want to get involved... the group is looking for volunteers to help