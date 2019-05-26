Speech to Text for New jail in Cresco

for a new jail facility in cresco. around two years ago the county had a bond refrendum that allowed them to expand the county jail. fiveámillion dollars went into constructing a new facility that will serve as the central hub for deputies. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joined the public to get a glimpse of the new jail.xxx reporter: i'm here in cresco iowa where there's a line right behind me at the howard county sheriffs office to see the new facility. vo:it's a new face to an old building. sot: this is a facility that was built in 1880 and lasted until last year when we closed down the facility. vo:sheriff mike miner is giving residents a tour of the new sheriff's department. nat: welcome to the howard county sheriff office vo:the old facility could only house ten inmates... now it's up to 35. he says the upgrade was necessary. sot: the study was done before and projects with what the past has and if crime rates continues 35 would be low then. vo:while the building is new... they kept a little piece of the past. sot: here's what they look like they're just bars nothing fancy this door just pops open there's no key. you'll pull the lever and it would pop back out and you will just slam it shut. they could reach through or whatever it's an antique. vo:the public was able to get a glimpse of the new facility they voted on. rick mccarville got to tour the upgraded building. sot: newest one probably around the area so it's a very nice facility and i'm sure that's how the laws and things like that need now a days. vo:the new and improved site will bring all sectors of jail staff under one roof.... offering a more seamless approach to housing and protecting inmates. sot: at times we had ten inmates we were housing inmates out of county which cost the county tax payers money now this way we have more room we can house all our inmates right here. thanks jeremiah, they expect to be the jail to be fully operational by midájune.///