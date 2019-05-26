Speech to Text for North Iowa Band Festival Parade

today á mason city came alive with the 81st annual north iowa band festival. about 100 organizations across north iowa took part in the parade á and many brought in some colorful floats. kimt news 3's alex jirgens gives us a look.xxx it's a bright á sunny day here at the 81st annual north iowa band festival. there were many colorful á beautiful floats along the route á and a lot of time and energy was spent on creating these masterpieces. for the friends of the 4á57... which is dedicated to the preserving the historic steam locomotive in east park á they actually put their float together 10 years ago. "i thought it would be a couple boxes put together, cartoon boxes." terry harrison is the man peddling the replica... and it's not exactly an easy task. "the big thing is to have somebody standing on either side to help push it. sometimes, if we're on a hill when we stop because parades stop all the time. and when you're on a hill, it gets hard to push it forward and get it moving. once we get it moving, it gets harder to stop it." while it has yet to bump into another float ahead of them á they've made some modifications so it doesn't run away. "it'll stop pretty well. we have people on either side that can grab ahold of it and keep it from going. we always have people march alongside, and it never goes fast enough really." another organization that had a float in this year's parade was the north iowa youth task force. their float has a doctor seuss themeá while also sticking with the message of moving forward. alice ciavarelli is part of the task force á and took part in building the float. "my son is a really good contraption designer, so he has been scrounging around and finding different parts for us." it took about a month to plan the final design and build it. "probably for the last week or so, we've been working every day, painting the little things and getting the rest of the float ready." they wanted to choose a theme that could relate to everyone á and also bring attention the message of making healthy choices. "we're hoping that some of the kids along the parade route will enjoy it, something geared a little bit more toward... not that anyone from any other age would like dr. seuss, we're just hoping that younger kids will find it during the parade á judges made their decisions on awards. we have a full list of winners on our webiste á kimt dot com. the north iowa band festival carnival continues tomorrow and monday in downtown mason city, starting at noon.///