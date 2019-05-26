Speech to Text for Two democratic women hoping to be president stop in North Iowa

midájune./// two democratic women eyeing the white house in 20á20 made stops in north iowa today. and one local family got to hear what both had to say. uás senator amy klobuchar from minnesota spoke to a packed room at the home of state representative todd prichard in charles city. she addressed her recently announced plan to help farmers by raising the debt limit on farm bankruptcies and increasing access to healthcare. she also spoke of a message of unity á which steve exline of rochester believes is key.xxx "i like the concept that number 1 thing we have to do is get trump out of there, and after that, we're good to go. join hands. my daughter asked about joe biden. i think he's a great guy, but i think a younger person would be better." also in the area is uás senator from new york kirsten (keerá sten) gillibrand (jillá ehábrand). she spoke to crowds in mason city and charles city about her work as a senator á and how she got to where she is today. she also addressed her stance on issues such as global climate change... immigration reform... as well as sensible gun control reform. steve exline's daughter michelle currently lives in new york city á but grew up in iowa á and is familiar with the senator's work.xxx "i know that senator gillibrand's policies and familiarity with dairy farmers in upstate new york is quite strong, so she brings that to the table. but so does klobuchar. klobuchar has a lot of experience with farming communities and rural communities. it's interesting that they have a lot of similarities." kimt news 3's katie lange and george mallet sat down with senator gillibrand after today's event. we'll have the full interview posted on