Section baseball playoff highlights from Saturday

playoff baseball continues in southeastern minnesota teams are hoping to get one step closer to the state tournament. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with a crazy finish in dodge center.// that's right calyn over in dodge center the section 1 double a tournament was in full swing. lourdes has been so good this season, they're undefeated. but byron was hungry for a upset. bears strikes first, carter johnson with the grounder that gets through into the outfield, the throw home is on time but it's low and byron scores the first run of the game. eagles would answer one inning later, brady kraling bloops one into right field a diving catch in right field allows this... a runner will score and we have a tie game. byron took the lead in the sixth, they'll add on to it as nate jacobs lines it to left field, that plates two more runners in as the bears have a 4 to 1 lead heading into the final inning. lourdes is down to their final out but caden bruns comes in cluth, he smokes it past the diving outfielder and the eagles would score three runs in the seventh to tie this game, we head to extras. pat leary is up to bat with the winning run on third, the grounder up the middle is good enough, lourdes stays unbeaten as "i was in the right place at the right time, i was just thinking push it to the outfield or push it to the right side, just stay out of the double play and it worked out. that gives us an extra chip on our shoulder i think you know. we've had two or three of these comeback wins now, we've won some big ball games i think we're ready for anything that holds us in the future." lourdes will play the winner of this one stewartville and zumbrota mazeppa, this was a pitchers duel, nathan johnson was on point as he gets the strikeout, his adversary spencer krohn was good too as evident with this k here, it would take a while for the offense to show up. and it showed up for the tigers, in the fourth, andrew simmons with the deep drive to center field that will get all the way to the wall and stewartville draws first blood. later that inning caleb jones gets a base hit to fall, the center fielder missplays it and allows riley eickoff to score. that's all the tigers needed as they advance to play lourdes