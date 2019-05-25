Speech to Text for Tracking an Awesome Sunday Forecast

what a gorgeous start to memorial day weekend! you couldn't really ask for better weather and luckily that continues for most of sunday with sunny skies expected with highs in the mid 70's. however, as a warm front sets up slightly south of the viewing area, we will a drastic change in the weather. everyone needs to be weather aware sunday night as storms will likely trigger off of that warm front and lift in after 2am (monday morning). some of those storms may be severe with heavy rain a definite possibility. the threat for severe weather and heavy rain will continue for most of memorial day morning as the warm front stalls. some drying out and maybe sun will be possible on monday pm. the next threat for severe weather and heavy rain will be on tuesday afternoon into wednesday morning. rain will likely continue for a lot of wednesday. temperatures will depend heavily on where the front sets up. if we are north of it (likely) we should see highs in the low to mid 70's. if we are south, we could be in the 80's. a pair of nice days arrive on thursday and then friday (minor rain chance) with highs in the low to mid 70's. a few rain showers will be possible on saturday as we climb to the mid 70's. tonight: mostly clear. lows: near 50. winds: northwest becoming north northeast at 3 to 6 mph. sunday: mostly sunny. highs: middle 70's. winds: northeast becoming east at 3 to 6 mph.