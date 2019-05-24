Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/24

Nelson tracks a lovely weekend with storms late on Sunday

Posted: May. 24, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

only one... kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson is tracking these midwest storms. chris á it's kind of crazy out there./// main focus in our forecast is where the warm front will position in iowa and if there will be any chances of showers and storms today. i think most of the area will stay dry with more clouds than sun for the rest of friday as highs get close to 70. there could be an isolated storm in north iowa as the front moves out. high pressure builds across the area this weekend. it will be an absolutely brilliant stretch of weather for saturday and sunday as sun the wins out and highs jump well into the 70s. brewing west will be a storm system by sunday night and monday that will drive in a chance for showers and thunderstorm s. the forecast remains active for a chunk of next week which means below average temperatures coming. tonight: partly cloudy lows: upper 50s. winds: s 7á15 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: upper 70s. winds: w 5á10. tomorrow night: mostly clear lows: around 50
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
