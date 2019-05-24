Speech to Text for Local sports highlights from Friday

action and zach, we had a wild one in the med city./// that's right guys no love lost between two rivals century and mayo. wait until you see this finish. both pitchers were dealing, spartans michael bigaulk with the filthy curve and the strikeout. not to be outdone aidan merges with the reflexes saves himself with the grab. nobody could get the offense going, a routine six three double play as mayo gets out of the jam. there wasn't much offense so you had to take what you could get and the spartans will do that with the run off the wild pitch. this is where it gets wild, panthers down a run in the seventh the get the bunt down for the second out but they get caught in the run down. spartans will tag the runner out and sparty shocks century. mayo advances in the section mayo girls lax hosting northfield in the section tourney. spartans would hit the gas, catey ackerman rips one for our first goal of the game. her teammates get in on the action, payton butterfield is smooth as her name implies, she finds the back of the net as well. mayo continues to roll, lauren poch with another goal for the team. girls lacrosse hasn't been around a long time in minnesota but the spartans advance 17 to 1./// and the mason city mohawks looked to make it backátoáback wins at home. we start in the top of the first á paige wisner pops one up to third but the third baseman loses it in the sun á allowing her to reach first safely. but the mohawks respond á kyla seidel grounds one past the first baseman and a throwing error alows her to advance to second. and another rá bái single from the moahwks meridith mcgee á and mason city wins 5 to 3.// june eighth of last year was the last time the rockford softball team played a home game á deeming the team as the road warriors. káiámát news 3 sports director á kaleb gillock á has the story on the reopening of the warriors home turf.xxx it's kind of a big day because it's our first home game since the big wind or tornado or whatever you want to call it from last year. the rockford baseball and softball teams spent the majority of their schedule on the road last season after damaging wins demolished their fields. tonight á the teams were back at home taking on west hancock. we start in the early goings where jamie schster came out throwing the heat á striking out ann horstmann. then amber reams grounds one to second but there's an error that allows schuster to advance to third. the ensuing play is a pop fly to center for an out á but schuster tags and scores to put the no longer road warriors on the scoreboard. this one was all rockford á gabby keith ropes one to center and the warriors win their first home game 11 to one. in rockford á kaleb gillock á káiámát