Speech to Text for The Horse God Built

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there was a time years ago when horse racing had real star power. the horses, the trainers and the jockeys were all mega celebrities. while that has changedááá tonight george has unearthed some amazing film of the biggest star the sport has ever known. george? and katieááá that star is arguably the greatest horse to ever look through a bridle: secretariat. i was looking through cbs news archival film clips earlier this week when i came across what are essentially home movies of the superstar now known as the horse god built.xxx when i saw this clip of the late trainer lucien lauren brushing secretariat under the watchful eye of owner penny chenery, i was immediately transported 46 years into the past. june 11th 1973 when secretariat made the cover of time magazine after devastating the field in the belmont stakes by 31 lengths to become horse racings first triple crown winner in a quarter century. chick anderson the flaming chestnut coltáá á became a national darlingááá taking america's attention away from the vietnam war and the watergate hearings. oh how this horse's winged gallop made us feel. we all remember that brilliant colt. ask anybody with just a little bit of gray hair on their head anywhere in the world and they'll tell you they have a thought about secretariat, but we thought it might be more appropriate to talk to horse people. so we saddled up here at leashes and leadsááá home to 33 fine horsesáá countless acres and lots of horse people including owner jerry fischer who points out secretariat's records in the derby, preakness and belmont have never been broken. "literally one in a million. we don't know if those records ever will be broken." lifelong horsewoman melissa skogan is too young to remember big redááá but mention secretariat and her eyes immediately light up. "he was an amazing horse there's no doubt about it and i love the story." we all love that storyááá a horse with a heart twice the size of a normal thoroughbred who stole a secretariat died nearly 30 years agoááá much sooner than he should have. stillááá if you look at the pedigrees of the finest racehorses running todayáá á including many of those who ran the kentucky derby earlier this monthááá you will see the name secretariat often./// thank you george. the next big race is the belmont stakes... that's coming up in just two weeks.///