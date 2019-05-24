Speech to Text for Placing flags in Spring Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

memorial day weekend activities honoring veterans are kicking off today. and kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there as one community paid tribute to the men and women who've died while serving in the united states armed forces. she joins us live now. annalise á what can you tell us? katie á george á between today and monday á many people will be attending memorial day services across the region á including here at soldiers field veterans memorial in rochester. earlier today á i was in spring valley as local veterans and students honored the men and women who have served our country. "because we can never forget." the spring valley veterans of foreign wars á kingsland students á and other community members are paying tribute to veterans buried in the spring valley cemetery. every veterans gravestone in the cemetery is being marked with one of these flags. váfáw commander steve o'connor tells me the vfw places flags at all of the town's cemeteries á but this one is the biggest. every year á students like zachary queensland help them make sure no veteran's gravestone goes without a flag. "come out and help them lay flags so we can just remind them that we are for this cause and that we remember them. it's just a good way to really promote patriotism among our age group." kingsland 7th graders typically participate as a class project á but school is out for the summer. instead, some national honor society and student council students came to make sure area youth are there to help continue the tradition. "i think it's a great learning experience for them and i think it will give them some guidelines for their future and what this holiday what this weekend is really about. it's not all about the grilling although we should do that, we should go grill our steaks and we should have fun but we need to remember those that made that possible." it's an experience queensland calls 'moving.' "i think about the moment all those soldiers sacrificed and i'm thinking about the lost lives and even for the soldiers that just sacrificed all the time that they spent away from their families, it really touches me, it kind of strikes me right in the heart." here at soldiers field veterans memorial á there will be a memorial day service beginning at 10á 30 am on monday. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. kingsland students have helped lay the flags at the spring valley cemetery for roughly the last 8 years. and that's not the only place you can find the