Speech to Text for Agreement to pay Snow Day employees

new developments tonight in a protest over snow day pay. an agreement has officially been signed and in a matter of weeks á employees can get paid. but there's a catch. at the beginning of the month á we took you to this scene á where service employees international union members showed up to the rochester public school board meeting á demanding to be paid for days they missed because of inclement weather over the winter. at the beginning of april á governor tim walz signed a bill giving schools and students a break for the days they missed during the brutal winter. it gives school districts flexibility to make up the days that were cancelled... but it (doesn't mean everyone employed at the school gets paid for those missed days. now á we're learning the school district has agreed to pay food service workers who had uncompensated days... but not replace any of their personal days á if they chose to take those instead of just not getting paid for cancelled days. workers were permitted to use personal days after the 2 snow days allowed in their contracts were used. russ lewis á a union contract i can't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. this has had far more positive effects for folks than it did negatively. i just also want to say that had we not done the petition and attended the board meeting i don't think this would have happened. this is the power of working together for a common cause. looking ahead á the district plans to compensate workers in june.