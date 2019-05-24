Clear

Flags going up in Garner

A group of 50 put them up ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

place you can find the stará spangled banner.xxx you have an h? ok put it there. and central park in garner is looking extra impressive this evening. 377 flags went up only a few hours ago á each one representing a veteran from the garner area. the man leading the charge is jim jass (jahss). for almost 25 years á jass has (organized the effort and he cleans out each base ahead of time. one thing he can't control though á is the weather.xxx it's so sad when monday comes and if it would happen to be raining we have to move indoors to have our ceremony because just like right now the flags are whipping, you get the wind, it's just really nice. it's a really nice tribute. they had a great turnout today to plant these flags with more than 50 people volunteering. now jim is hoping just as many people show up to take them down monday afternoon./// it's a special way to thank
