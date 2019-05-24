Speech to Text for Don't drive around barricades!

county is asking drivers to stay off part of a county road still under construction. lancer road á also known as county road tá 38... remains closed from the mitchelláfloyd county line to the edge of osage. the county engineer's office tells kimt some drivers are going around barricades and driving on pavement that is not yet set á which could delay the project. the mitchell county sheriffs office says they will issue tickets if they catch motorists not obeying road blocks. zach anderson lives along the road and says the repaving is needed.xxx "i have heard how people have made the comment that it was getting really rough. and it was, i was seeing what they were saying." depending on weather á the project is expected to be completed sometime next month./// the nice weather is a great reason to go out for a spin.