Speech to Text for Veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

memorial day weekend is here. it's a time where we pay tribute to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. now some living veterans are receiving a special gift in honor of their service. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story from nora springs.xxx nat it's a symbol of service and sacrifice... a quilt of valor. nat one of the recipients is michael woodhouse. he joined the navy in 19á67. "me and one other guy says we're going to get drafted, let's go join the navy." he spent 3 years in the service á plus 20 years in the reserves afterward. he retired as a chief petty officer. he's one of 10 veterans receiving a quilt today... and is blown away by how much detail goes into each one. "these women bend over backwards, and these quilts are so beautiful. its unbelievable how much time goes into them." leona montag not only makes the quilts á but also gathers nominations and does quilt presentations in a 4ácounty area in north iowa. the reactions she gets from veterans put a smile on her face. "i love the smiles and their eyes light up. and some, for vietnam in particular, they've never had a thank you. sometimes this is the first they had." while she and her group can make 6 to 8 quilts a month... they're always looking for more volunteers á and donations. "right now, a lot of the costs are being covered by the individuals that are making the quilts, so that can sometimes since its beginnings in winterset á iowa in 2003... around 218 thousand quilts have been given to veterans. if you or a veteran you know would like to receive a quilt á we have a link on how to request one posted with this story at kimt dot com. look for it under the 'local news' tab.///