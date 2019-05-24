Speech to Text for Concerns about vulgar graffiti underneath bridge

the olmsted county sheriff's office is investgating a graffiti complaint at a popular park in a small community just outside of rochester. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox is at the park in oronoco where he spoke to community members... jeremiah?xxx that's right... allis park is a family park where people like to run and walk this trail but as people continue to walk they'll come across graffiti to that's spewing hate.xxx nice little area back here. a picturesque park... that relaxes erv devlaeminck. this is a beautiful spot. he's called oronoco home for over two decades. he says now the park is scarred after someone vandalised the bridge. make nice things look junky, it's just terrible. the olmsted county sheriff's department is looking into who spray painted vulgar language on the bridge. we can't show you the what was on the bridge... but the náword and slurs against hispanic people were on display in bright green for everyone to see. danren caforuek works in town. he says this isn't the first time the bridge has been tagged. as he walks to the sight... he's shocked at how hateful the language is. seeing this is to another level. more inappropriate and very unacceptable and definitely have to get that cleaned up once again and try to figure out who is doing it. while deputies investigate... devlaeminck believes it was young kids who weren't thinking. after we clean it off it's like the kids come back and put it back on and it's probably different kids every year and it might be a coincidence. the sheriff's office tells me there are no arrests or citations at this time.