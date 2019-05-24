Speech to Text for Legislation bans fire-retardant materials sold in Minnesota

have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general population. that's according to the firefighter cancer support network. a bill signed into law this week will help decrease minnesota firefighters' exposure to harmful carcinogens. when homes and the furniture inside them catch fire á furniture and fabrics treated with flame retardant chemicals release known carcinogens. those carcinogens have been linked to cancers in the men and women who fight the flames. on wednesday á governor tim walz signed a bill imposing strict limitations on the use of flame retardants. rochester fire department captain caleb feine calls this legislation a step in the right direction for minnesota.xxx it's monumental for firefighters everywhere and one of the biggest reasons that i can talk about in that sense is that a marine biologist by the name of susan shaw who studies firefighter cancer, the last study she did found that firefighters have three times the recommended or the level that the general population does of flame retardants in their blood after fighting a fire. there will be a ceremonial signing of the bill this summer. beginning in july of 20á22 á retailers can no longer sell childrens products á upholstered furniture á home textiles á or mattresses containing flame retardant chemicals in minnesota./// later in