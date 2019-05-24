Clear
Use caution in work zones

An important message as you hit the road for the holiday weekend.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 4:52 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

of those people out on the road á an important message from the minnesota department of transportatio n. use extra caution in work zones. there are a lot of construction projects across the state á including in our area. right now á interstate 35 south of owatonna is reduced to a single lane in both directions. maria romo is planning to hit the highway this weekend. she says while you may be in a hurry á taking it slow could save lives.xxx you just have to be aware of what's going on keep up with traffic. know what you're doing when you get off when to stop. along with extra traffic á there will also be extra patrols. a special enforcement campaign is underway á as authorities keep their eyes open for drivers not wearing their
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
