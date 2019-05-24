Clear
Safe bike riding for kids

A meeting was held to talk about the topic in Rochester.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

we have a nice holiday weekend ahead of us. and kids are itching to get outside á maybe go for a bike ride. but that can be dangerous for young riders who havent yet mastered the rules of the road. that's why today educators and community members are meeting in rochester for the "walkábikeá fun" ambassador's program. it focuses on youth bike safety. matthew lynch attended the program and learned some valuable information.xx x i learned that kids age 10 and above should be riding on roadways because riding on sidewalks has more conflict zones." another important piece á kids should always wear helmets and safety gear while riding. about 30 people attended todays
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
