Speech to Text for Sticker Shock program addresses underage drinking

happening right now in austin á high school students are at the liquor store. yes á you heard me right. but don't worry á they're not buying alcohol á in fact they're encouraging their peers to do the opposite. kimt news three's maleeha kamal explains.xxx "this is great. i really think it can impact the community a lot. " isabella villar is talking about these stickers. they're part which are part of a new program called "sticker shock" á which raises awareness about underage drinking. "the way sticker shock works students will be taking these stickers and putting them on packages like this." the goal is to educate adults who might purchase alcohol and illegally provide it to minors. "cuz some adults don't really think before they do it and so by getting that sign they can think maybe this isn't right." it all started from a survey that was conducted at austin high back in march. the results of that survey are promising. 90 percent of students say they choose (not to drink. "i do notice people, like, partying, drinking and what not and i've never been pressured into it cuz i away from that so when they say there's a party next week i'm like yeah i'm not going ." "i think that i s the norm that students kids are not choosing to use substances like alcohol and other things in order to be entertained." also on board with this program is the austin police department. the police chief says it's a way to help eward those that are making positive choices. and it helps clarify any misconception about drinking in the community. " trying to make sure that the perception is inline with the actual use." and encouraging everyone to think before they act. "i would think for a minute is this really the right choice to do." reporting in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three./// the sticker shock program is funded by a grant the austin school district received from the minnesota department of human resources.///