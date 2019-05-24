Speech to Text for Tough year for farmers

á the weather has also not been in their favor. according to the iowa department of agriculture's latest crop reportáá farmers haven't been this far behind in the planting season since 19á95. mason city farmer kevin pope says he has all of his corn planted á but it has been a tough year to start. he says farmers usually look for a seven to ten day window to get their crops in á but this year á they haven't had such luck. and a lot of uncertainty remains.xxx it's pretty interesting situation because the price of soybeans are solo. that affects a guy's decision on whether they're going to plant or switch acres to soybeans so you know it's hard telling what's going to take place right now. there is some good news. pope says when comparing bad planting years farmers always look to 20á13 when they weren't able finish planting corn until june. he says we are a long way away