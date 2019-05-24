Clear

Tracking a Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( showers and storms early this morning should create a somewhat hazardous commute this morning with some street ponding possible. the rain looks to taper off shortly after the morning commute with some partial clearing into the afternoon. a new line of storms will develop to the southeast of the area keeping any severe threat low for us. this weekend is a big one with events like the north iowa band festival and tree town music festival and luckily saturday/sunda y are looking alright! saturday will feature sunshine with highs in the upper 70's and low 80's with a pop up shower possible in the afternoon. humidity should stay on the low side. sunday looks to remain dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70's. rain will unfortunately return for sunday night into memorial day with highs near 70. rain chances will continue into tuesday and wednesday with highs dipping into the 60's. temperatures will heat up by the end of the week. today: scattered showers taper for the
Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
