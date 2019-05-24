Speech to Text for Busy Memorial Day weekend in downtown Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with three rochester high school graduations, the medácity marathon, and of course all of the construction in town... the city of rochester wants you to know it's going to be an extra busy weekend downtwon. kimt news three's annalisa pardo has all you need to know about how to get around this weekend. car driving before heading out the door this weekend, you'll want to be aware of these closures downtown. <take a look. saturday morning... first avenue southeast going into downtown will be closed. the entire block around the rochester public library is also closed. the lines you see in yellow is when traffic will be down to one lane. come saturday afternoon, civic center drive and 2nd street southeast will open to one lane. keep in mind the civic center parking ramp will remain closed because of construction. most other ramps downtwon will be open. mayo clinic is also opening 600 of its spaces for the public in the mayo clinic east parking lot. to avoid parking all together, people can also take the city buses. all public transit will be free from may 25th to the 27th. the city is encouraging anyone going downtown this weekend to give themselves extra time.