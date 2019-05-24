Speech to Text for A sport for everyone

sports like track á basketball á and football á you probably think about the endurance and stamina each athlete has á but there's a sport that everyone can do no matter how fit or able bodied you are á but requires just as much á if not more á mental toughness.xxx he's just one of those good kids he's got a good attitude he listens when you try and coach and he's got kind of a natural handáeye ability to go for trap shooting. northwoodá kensett trap shooting coach á dean mueller is talking about wyatt willand á a differentlyá abled studentá athlete who won a state champioinship and multiple runneráups at state track this past weekend. he also plays softball á sled hockey á and is on the trap team. he says having so many options available means a lot to him. it means a lot because i've always loved competing á getting out with the other kids á and having fun. willand is on the school's trap shooting team and he says his love for the sport began at a young age. my parents have always hunted and i grew up hunting with them and i always was just interested and i like shooting and this was just a great outlet for it. coach mueller says that one of the conveniences of this olympic sport is that anyone can do it no matter what age or ability you have. the thing with trap shooting is you can competitively compete until you're 80 years old if you want to and i know several people of that age group that still shoot. as proof that anyone can do it á coach mueller was kind enough to hand me a shotgun to take a shot at it.