Newman baseball defeats Clear Lake

Posted: May. 24, 2019 12:50 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 12:50 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

i'm talking about newman cathloic and clear lake. we start in the early goings where george schmitt hits a oneábouncer to shortstop á he's reach first in time and score jack mcguire. then max burt is at the plate and grounds one to third á a run would score á but there's a throwing error which advances burt to second and scores another run. newman dominated this one tonight á delivering the strikeout here á 10 to 1.
