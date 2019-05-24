Speech to Text for Newman baseball defeats Clear Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm talking about newman cathloic and clear lake. we start in the early goings where george schmitt hits a oneábouncer to shortstop á he's reach first in time and score jack mcguire. then max burt is at the plate and grounds one to third á a run would score á but there's a throwing error which advances burt to second and scores another run. newman dominated this one tonight á delivering the strikeout here á 10 to 1.