Joe Colon's trademark

potential.xxx when i come to clear lake the first name i think of is joe colon. you know, he wrestled for me and was just a world medalist, first one in uni's history á when i come up here today i'm thinking about when i came up here recruiting him and made him part of the program. panther wrestling coach is talking about one of the world's top wrestlers in joe colon á which he says he saw a bright future for him from day one. absolutely á there's just things that you feel and see and yeah, i mean, if you believe in your guys you believe that they can reach those levels. they just have to believe that they can do that too. but schwab says colon is just getting started. he's done a great job, his career's not done by any means but what he's done so far has been great for this area, clear lake and uni