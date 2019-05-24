Speech to Text for Artificial intelligence at Mayo

world leaders in healthcare. now á the institution is looking for the next best way to provide efficient care to patients. todayá mayo held an artificial intelligence symposium á looking to bring together groups of developers from around the world. they're working on projects using technology to help patients. just one of the ingenius ideas includes computing systems that can interpet medical information and offer preliminary recommendatio ns for patients. doctor steve peters works at mayo and says incorporating technology into healthcare will help provide a more accurate diganosis for patients.xxx the doctor, the nurse, the pharmacist, is often overwhelmed by the amount of information on the individual patient and by all the medical knowledge in the world that's always increasing. artificial intelligence has the ability to synthize a lot of that. summarize that and extract what you might need to know. mayo clinic says they'll look at some of the ideas presented and see which one will move to the clinical phase.