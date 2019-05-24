Clear

Gas leak closes down road

It's been closed for nine hours

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

a road remains blocked off tonight á nearly 9 hours after it was closed. all due to a ruptured gas line. it happened near the intersection of 7th street northwest and east frontage road. the rochester police department got the call at around 1 this afternoon. they blocked off the road in order to shut off the gas line and allow minnesota energy and the rochester fire department to repair it. rápád tells kimt news 3 they're not sure when the road will be back open.
