Women in the military are celebrating one another

it was 19á48 when president truman signed the women's armed services integration act allowing women to serve as permanent members of the military. now more than 70 years later á women are carrying that legacy forward and are celebrating each other at a gala here in rochester. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with the story.xxx soldiers field veterans memorial is dedicated to american veterans á but today was a day celebrating the brave (women who have sacrificed so much. and one veteran tells me she believes more needs to be done to recognize her fellow comrades. <nats > a sisterhood of veterans fills this room... young and old... celebrating each other. "it's just amazing being in a room full of women who served their country." ashley laganiere served in the army national guard. she says nights like this keep her motivated á in a world that does not always recognize the service of women. "women veterans are often the most underáserved population... they are the fastestá growing population of veterans and they underá utilize their va benefits." laganiere suffered a back injury while in the military. still, she has no regrets. "i think a lot of veterans would say if they have opportunity they would enlist again and i think every one of us feels that." tonight became a night of comrades in arms sharing memories and a moment. tonight was the 3rd ever women veterans gala with 160 women all there to celebrate each other. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. at least two world war ii veterans were there tonight. the oldest veteran joined in 1944 and the youngestááá serving in the war on terrorá áá joined in 2014.///