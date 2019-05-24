Clear

Carpenters cook for others

They choose a different nonprofit every few months.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

it's no secret carpenters are good with their hands... but it turns out they are also good with a grill! today a labor organization in rochester spent the evening grilling burgers and brats for the american cancer society. it's something they do every 3 months á taking time to cook a warm meal for different organizations in the community. one retired carpenter talks about why it's important to "they are happy. i mean i hope they enjoy it and what they do. everytime we cook, they are more than appreciative. they are thanking us." the next organization they plan on cooking for is gift of life transplant house./// well it's a first for mason
