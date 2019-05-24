Clear

What do you think of human composting?

It's a new idea in Washington State.

back open./// when people die... we typically bury their remains or cremate them. but what do you think about using your remains to make the earth richer? that's what the state of washington is doing by becoming the first state to pass a law allowing human composting. the bill just got signed this week. while it's getting differing reaction across the country á we met one minnesotan who personally "i think so. i think anything to help out the environment is a good way to progress and keep everything going, running smoothly." the bill will go into effect next may./// today á iowa's leading economic lady paid
