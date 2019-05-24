Speech to Text for What do you think of human composting?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back open./// when people die... we typically bury their remains or cremate them. but what do you think about using your remains to make the earth richer? that's what the state of washington is doing by becoming the first state to pass a law allowing human composting. the bill just got signed this week. while it's getting differing reaction across the country á we met one minnesotan who personally "i think so. i think anything to help out the environment is a good way to progress and keep everything going, running smoothly." the bill will go into effect next may./// today á iowa's leading economic lady paid