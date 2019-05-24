Clear

Growing rural Iowa

A new way to attract people to Iowa

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

may./// today á iowa's leading economic lady paid a visit to charles city to talk about new initiatives to grow rural iowa. kimt news 3's katie huinker was there and explains one plan of action.xxx when you see a brochure or advertisement for iowa you often see this, a farm with farmland and rolling hills. that's all well and good but now the state wants to broaden the story showing off that iowa also has jobs and recreation activities like the whitewater rafting course in charles city. the initative is called "this is iowa". today debi durham, the director of the iowa economic development agency and iowa finance authority went over research that shows people (are aware iowa has natural landscapes, affordable housing and low crime. but people weren't as aware of the jobs available or the recreational opportunities. that's where "this is iowa comes in". this website features stories of the people living and working in the state... and activities. and many in durham's audience today say it's a great idea. you know i like it, what you are trying to do is get people to realize and probably more from an outside perspective be it regional or national that like she said, it's not just empty barns and cornfields. there are a lot of ammenities here that just aren't thought of. in charles city, katie huinker, you can help spread the good word about the hawkeye state. when you share a picture on social media just use the hashtag "this is iowa"./// riverland community college is seeing an uptick
Community Events