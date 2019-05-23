Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/23

Nelson's forecast includes rain tonight

Posted: May. 23, 2019 8:11 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

kimt stormá team 3 chief meteorlogist chris nelson. chris á these are some pretty severe storms. is there any threat that what we are seeing down south could head our way? xxx thank you chris./// the price tag of a college education can break your budget. but a new scholarship is helping riverland community college keep enrollement numbers up.
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking weaker winds and sunshine before rain chances return.
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/23

